The colors of Atchison County might come to light as the county is celebrating National County Government Awareness Month in April.
Atchison County Commissioner Casey Quinn is spear-heading an initiative to reach out and offer some insight about some aspects of Atchison County government.
All youngsters are invited to participate in a coloring contest of a line drawing featuring the Atchison County Courthouse drawn by local artist Lorna Garrison, of the Atchison Art Association. Meredith Lockhart and Deborah Geiger, also representing the Atchison Art Association are assisting with the contest. The drawings are available in the lobby of the courthouse. After the coloring is complete the pictures can be dropped off in either the Treasurer’s or Clerk’s offices there the will be prizes for First-, Second- and Third-place winners. Please include the kiddos’ names, addresses and contact information. Make sure pictures are at the courthouse before Friday, April 30. That is the day when Atchison Senior Village residents will be judging the artworks.
After pictures are received, the coloring contest entries will be on display in the courthouse lobby until judging day at Senior Village. The line drawing is also available to print from the Atchison County’s website via atchisoncountyks.org search Coloring Contest and click on Courthouse Picture.
Also via atchisoncountyks.org homepage the public can click on Spotlight Video to watch the inaugural minute long Atchison County Employee Spotlight featuring Tom Hefner, a longtime courthouse maintenance employ since 1993. Watch Hefner as he winds the gears that make the courthouse clock tick in the courthouse tower, and listen to his narrative. The employee spotlight feature commenced April 14.
