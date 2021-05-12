The Community Blood Center, the primary provider of blood and blood component to more than 70 area hospitals and medical centers will conduct a life-saving blood drive in late May.
Amberwell Volunteers will be sponsoring the event scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Halls, 819 Commercial Street. Atchison area individuals can help save lives by donating to the blood drive. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting the website savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code:ZJ. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and firefighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
In the Greater Kansas City area, one of three people will need blood at some point in their life and nearly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. This means nearly 600 donations are needed every day to meet hospital demand, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished. In just 60 minutes, you can donate one pint of blood and save a life, right here, right now in your own community.
For more information regarding our donor center and mobile blood drives or how to set up your own drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.