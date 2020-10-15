On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Kim Bottorff was honored with the Atchison Chat Community Service Award.
Laura Wing, of Atchison Chat, read a speech and Bottorff, of the Salvation Army, with the award. Brenda Norris presented Kim Bottorff with a gift basket containing gifts and gift certificates that were donated by various members and merchants in the community. Abby Bartlett, Vice Mayor of Atchison, KS read a city proclamation to declare October 13th “Kim Bottorff Day”.
The Atchison Chat Facebook group consists of nearly 1,800 community members. The chat group will occasionally run community contests. On Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, the group ran a contest asking the members to submit the name of one person they felt would be deserving of a community service award. There were 68 submissions. Every single submission had the exact same name, Kim Bottorff. There was not a single other name submitted for consideration. The Atchison Chat group Administrator did not have to take the nomination to a vote. Bottorff won without contest. Hundreds of Atchison Chat group community members left comments stating “Kim is amazing” and thanked her for putting in countless hours to make sure the people of the community had food on their tables during one of the worst pandemics of our time.
When word spread that Kim Bottorff (of the Salvation Army) had won the Atchison Chat Community Service Award, for her tireless and selfless efforts to coordinate volunteers and pass out hundreds of thousands of pounds of free food to thousands of area residents, dozens of community members stepped up to ask how they could be a part of honoring Kim. Within 72 hours of the announcement that Kim had won, the Atchison Chat group, with the aid of Brenda Norris, had collected over $300 in gift certificates and various gift items from several merchants and community members eager to thank Kim for her service.
During her award acceptance speech, Bottorff thanked the people of Atchison and said, “… I do what I do because I love my community and I love my job…”. She later thanked her volunteers and coworkers, and said, “The Atchison Chat group has been an amazing utensil for us to be able to get what we are doing out to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.