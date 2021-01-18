The Atchison Child Care Association leaders are preparing to resume their annual fundraising tradition to cover some expected expenses relating to their plans to make maintenance and building upgrades.
Executive Director Carrie Sowers recently sent letters out to advise the public the Chili and Soup Supper returns Thursday, Feb. 4 at the child care facility, 1326 Kansas Avenue.
The planned building projects include:
*Tuck-point repair; waterproofing and sealing the exterior of the building.
*LED upgrades throughout the building.
*Remodeling the restrooms to include new toilets and sinks.
*Replace the flooring in the gymnasium.
Carry out or delivery meals are $5 each and feature a choice of chili or chicken noodle soup and a desert. Meal deliveries will start at noon and continue until 5 p.m. The carry out meals will be available for pickup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Atchison Child Care is a 501 C-3 non-profit organization and donations to the association are tax deductible. The tax ID No. is 48-D790910. Call 913-367-6441 for more information.
