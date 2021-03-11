The time is nearing for a citywide spring cleaning in Atchison.
The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting all community organizations, church groups, student and youth groups, and devoted area citizens to join in the effort to keep Atchison beautiful.
Mary Jane Sowers, Chamber event coordinator, said the upcoming event will be the first one since 2019. Throughout the years the annual springtime cleanup had become an area tradition until it was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 cleanup is back on track, but with a few changes from previous years.
“We can use all the volunteers we can get,” Sowers said. The cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 20. To volunteer, or to get answers to questions potential participants are asked to contact Sowers at the Chamber by calling 913-367-2427, or email her at mjsowers@atchisonkansas.net. Group volunteer representatives may request certain areas and/or choose clean-up locations from a map. The maps can be picked up in advance prior to the scheduled cleanup day between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot, Sowers said. In addition to maps, the Chamber will provide trash bags, T-shirts and gloves for the volunteers.
“This year we will not be meeting at the Chamber,” Sowers said of a procedural change on the actual cleanup day. Instead, City of Atchison trash crews will be stationed across the street from the Santa Fe Depot near “gasoline alley,” Sowers said volunteers can drop off their collected debris and litter there.
There will be no tire truck available for tire disposals. However, residents who have items like discarded furniture, and appliances can call the Atchison City Shop at 913-367-5561 for a special pickup.
