The Kansas Preservation Alliance (KPA) is pleased to announce that the 2020 award of honor has been presented to the Fox Theatre in Atchison, KS. The Fox Theatre, built in 1949, occupies a prominent location in the middle of the 600 block of Commercial Street, the primary commercial thoroughfare in downtown Atchison. The site of the 1949 Fox Theatre illustrates a long association with the motion picture business in Atchison; prior to the nominated theater, the parcel was the location of the Royal Theatre,
subsequently known as the Fox Royal Theatre, from circa 1911 to 1947. From 1949 to 2011, the Fox Theatre operated as downtown Atchison’s neighborhood movie theater, serving a significant entertainment and recreation function in the city. The Fox Theatre was listed in the Register of Historic Kansas Places under Criterion A in the area of Entertainment/Recreation as an example of the Movie Theater property type as defined in the Multiple Property Documentation Form “Historic Theaters and Opera Houses of Kansas.”
Theatre Atchison, Inc., a local arts-focused non-profit organization, initiated a historic tax credit rehabilitation project in early 2018. The project beautifully restored the building as a functioning movie theater, with construction complete in Spring 2019. The project met the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation by reusing the building for its historic purpose and restoring the historic character of the building. They opened the previously enclosed stairs and removed the 1990s partition to restore the main theater space. They retained the elaborate curved plaster ceiling in the balcony theater. These three tasks revealed original curved plaster elements that exemplified the Streamlined Moderne aesthetic of the Fox Theatre and preserved distinctive features and examples of craftsmanship that characterize the property. Without constructing additions or altering the historic character- defining spaces of the property, Theatre Atchison restored and modernized a building that is often a challenge to reuse. They provided modern amenities, state-of-the-art movie technology, and upgraded seating while restoring the historic openness of the theater and maintaining the previous capacity of three theaters. Theatre Atchison restored an important component of the downtown and reopened this important resource to the community.
The Kansas Preservation Alliance has been preserving the past to enrich the future since 1979. Historic
Preservation is essential to the vitality and development of Kansas communities. The Kansas Preservation Alliance, Inc. is a statewide, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to supporting the preservation of Kansas’ heritage through education, advocacy, cooperation with like-minded
individuals and groups, and participation in the preservation of historic structures and locations. The organization is currently conducting a membership and sponsorship drive. For more information on KPA or to nominate a worthy building preservation project, search Kansas Preservation Alliance on Facebook or kansaspreservationalliance.org.
