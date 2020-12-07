2020 has been a challenging year. Local businesses and nonprofit organizations have struggled with the 'new normal" of the global pandemic,COVID-19. While so much has changed in the new day-to-day we live, onething remains constant, the Atchison Area United Way remains committed to supporting health, education, and financial stability in the Atchison community.
Like many communities, addressing the needs of the Atchison community is complicated. It takes numerous nonprofits and social services organizations to provide services to all of those seeking assistance. The Atchison Area United Way believes the most effective and sustainable support system is one that provides help through a comprehensive, far-reaching network of programming designed with a deep understanding of the greatest need in our community.
The Atchison Area United Way has 21 partner agencies with programs and initiatives across the Atchison community's vital health and human service area. Together with the local partner agencies, the Atchison Area United Way looks out for the neighbors, friends, coworkers, and everyone in Atchison to ensure the community's greatest needs are met. The Atchison Area United Way supports programs and services, including school readiness, early learning, before-and-after school programs, emergency assistance, affordable housing, adult education, and more.
This year the annual campaign fundraising goal is $210,000. To meet this goal, the Atchison Area United Way is asking for help from the entire community. This funding goes directly to the 21 local, results-driven service agencies and initiatives to make lasting change in the community.
Currently, the campaign is at 60 percent of the goal, with only a few weeks left to raise the remaining 40 percent. Anyone interested in making a donation or pledge to support the campaign can mail donations to: Atchison Area United Way, P.O. Box 403, Atchison, KS 66002.
