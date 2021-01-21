This past Christmas I received a water colored oriental painting from my friend Maya Menon. Maya is an artist and taught at universities on a couple of the islands where she has lived. After her husband died, Maya moved back home to India.
This painting prompted me to deep reflection on the image Maya created of a tree growing on the very edge of a cliff of some sort, overlooking and leaning partially toward the deep vacuum below. There is only a rather sparse area, no grass or vegetation around the base of the cliff where that tree is positioned. There is some vegetation underneath the tree on the side of the cliff, but I couldn’t tell if there was water at the bottom or just land. Across the chasm, you can see there are a number of mountain tops with trees growing.
On closer viewing, there did seem to be water and possibly a waterfall off the mountain across the way. This tree, on the edge, is not growing straight but curved and one can see various images in that tree. I could spot what looks like a dancer reaching out with foliage at the tips of the branches to embrace what may be in front of it. The other side of the tree however is leaning as if it could slide right down if only shoved a little bit. On further viewing, I also saw that a couple of branches and foliage are also reaching toward the heavens. Many other images may come to mind with longer viewing.
Growing on the edge certainly fits the time we are living in. We all need something upon which to anchor our lives. We are living in a turmoil not only in our country right now but also with the pandemic. We have so many choices before us every single day.
Every person faces choices. There was a day when John the Baptist was walking with two of his disciples and they encountered Jesus. John looked at Jesus and said, “Behold the Lamb of God.” The two disciples then followed Jesus, apparently sensing sacred space around this man. They seemed to sense some sort of possible security as well as a fondness and desire to learn and grow from him. Haven’t we all had the experience of finding someone who intrigued us and made us want to know more about that person? Jesus gives one of the two disciples named Simon, a new name: “Cephas” which means “the rock.”
I try to imagine how each disciple must have felt in this new calling, this new uncertainty, caused by only getting to know and being drawn to this man. In many ways, following him must have felt like stepping near the edge of that cliff where much ahead is unknown territory. How will each disciple return home a changed person? Will they have the courage to follow his teachings? How will their family and their friends receive them in this new commitment?
Can we, can I, not sometimes be slow at first to recognize God’s call? Do we sometimes find ways to convince ourselves that we do not need to really pay attention as it doesn’t fit our own plans of destiny or pleasure for ourselves? Can we, can I, go beyond apparent limits and truly reach out in Jesus’ call, reach out to those around us and to the needs of other people in our world with the very love and affection of Christ, rooting us, not looking back at our insecurities but forward to our call? Which way will our branches and foliage lean? I believe that answer lies in each of our hearts.
