The Atchison Art Association, organized in 1966, strives to keep the arts alive and board members decided to do just that in spite of numerous event cancellations due to the challenges presented amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Member Show gala rounds out the Art Association’s calendar events when members enter their works and compete for prizes. In light of the adversities the corononavirus presented the show was initially scheduled to be a live virtual event Dec. 11.
Art Association Board Member Lorna Garrison said members take the COIVD pandemic very seriously and decided to take a break from the traditional showing.
We still have need for art and the joy it brings to the Atchison community, Garrison said. Board members sought to continue the popular Member Show in a safe matter and decided to virtually present the showing and the competition.
Entries were submitted online and judged by the members with the addition of a new category The People’ Choice Award. Cash prizes were awarded to the winning members who were to be announced during the virtual show.
Although Board of Directors Members Patty Boldridge and Lorna Garrison had aligned the showing in order, as the presentation was ready to go unexpected technical difficulties delayed the Seventh Annual Member Show as planned via Atchison Art Association Facebook page. Garrison described the technical issue as a problem with the internet connectivity.
However, the show did go on several hours later and is available for viewing via Atchison Art Association Facebook or www.atchisonart.org. In addition to the photographed images of the artworks, are the artists’ names, media, and category and prices if for sale. For questions about membership and how to purchase the original art works please email atchisonart@gmail.com.
Garrison reminds that the Muchnic Gallery, located at 704 North Fourth Street, is currently closed to the public in effort to lower potential risks to the community associated with the coronavirus.The Gallery will re-open after the New Year.
In past years, the contest has drawn about 60 entries, Garrison said, this year there were about 30 submissions.
The People’s Choice winner will receive $75, all first place winners receive $50; all winning artists received ribbons for their accomplishments. The winners are:
*People’s Choice – The Lineman’s Wife, a photograph by Christa Rieger.
*Drawing/Painting – first place Chris Stein for Autumn Orchard, an acrylic painting; second place, Ellie Folsom, “A Birthday Kiss,” an acrylic painting; and third place, Claire Geiger, “Jump,” an acrylic painting on canvas.
*Mixed Media – first place, Jeff Foster “Let’s Ride,” a mixed media comprising photography, collage and ink; second place, Laurel DeFreece, “Blackbird” composed of handmade and paper antique paper; and Mike Schaeffer, “God Bless America” sandblast, etching and stained glass.
*Photography – first place, Michael Schaeffer “Moon Over River,” a photograph; second place, Laurel
DeFreece, “Signs Signs Everywhere are signs, a framed and matted photograph; third place, Christa Rieger, “The Linemans Wife, digital photography.
*Sculpture – first place, Haylie Folsom, “The Rooster”.
*Textile/Other – first place, Jeff Garrison, “Sunday,” an original digital drawing and creation; second place, Meredith Lockhart, “Swallows”, textile; and third place, Gail Blaustein, “Long Crocheted Vest,” a textile constructed from cotton and bamboo worsted yarn.
Youth – first place, Madison Kramer, “Ms Conception,” mixed media; second place, Dane Geiger “Mako Shark”, a wire sculpture; and third place, Jett Geiger, “Paint,” colored pencil on paper.
