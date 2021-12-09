The Atchison Art Association members hosted the 2021 Annual Member Show and gala Dec. 3 at the Muchnic Gallery. The event featured Harpist Alexa Harper and numerous artwork displays in competition.
Members and guests mingled with each other during the evening throughout the gallery. Refreshments were served along the wraparound porch amid the fresh air.
Hot in Red, a textile piece by Rebecca Gilberto, garnered first place in the Best of Show category; Blacksmith Knives presented by Jerry Sowers, the Bearded Blacksmith won second; and Christopher Stein took home third place.
Other categories and respective winners included and presented according to the respective order of placing:
>Digital Art – “Lunch at the Beach” by Taylor Folsom; “Chevy Stroll” by Ron Roggenstien; and “After the Fire by Jeff Foster.
>Drawing/Painting – “Ho Ho Ho” by Sherri Lilly; “Calling His Herd” by Meredith Lockhart; and “Phoenix” by Dan Bowen.
> Mixed Media – “Raven’s Dream” by Meredith Lockhart; “Ada Lovelace” by Jay Wallace; and “Midnight in the Mountains-Hidden Treasure by Rebecca Gilberto.
> Photography – “Urban Sotitude” by Hannah Adams; “Aerochrome Fields” by Samuel Pickman; and “Munich of Octoberfest Lights” by Courtney Laurie.
> Sculpture – “Blue Pottery” by Max King; “Hootie” by Keith Clemens; and “Leaf Vase” by Emily Crossland.
>Textile/Other – “Lo que me dio mi cunado" by Jacqueline King; and “Round and Round” by Angie Cairo.
> Youth – “Is This A Pigeon?” by Reyna Tufte; “My Favorite Fruit” by Katlyn Folsom; and “Primaries Under Protest.”
The Muchnic Art Gallery is open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday at 704 North Fourth Street. The gallery is home in a 19th century, three-story Victorian mansion.
