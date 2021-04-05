EMPORIA – Emporia State University congratulates more than 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for fall 2020. Students from this area who received honors include:
*Makenzie Dougherty of Atchison,university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
*Madison Schmitt of Horton,university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
*Stetson Diveley of Severance, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
Emporia State University offers over 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College. For four consecutive years, ESU is the only public university in Kansas to have earned national recognition as a College of Distinction, an honor for universities that demonstrate innovative application of high-impact education. In addition, U.S. News and World Report data shows ESU students have the lowest student debt of all Kansas public universities. U.S. News also cited ESU's School of Business as a best value for both in-state and out-of-state students and ranked the online graduate education program in the Top 100 programs in the nation.
