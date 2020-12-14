A number of volunteers representing agencies and organizations partnered together with MGP employees and distributed 1,000 boxes of food to families in the Atchison area.
The 25-pound of non-perishable food items packed inside “Boxes of Blessings” were distributed between the hours of 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 from the Atchison Wholesale Grocery to the adjacent alley located in the 100 block of South Third Street. Friday’s distribution marked the seventh year of participation to serve area families. Like in past years the cars waited in line along Main Street.
Jenell Loschke, MGP spokeswoman, said this year the volunteers distributed the 1,000 boxes of food while the supply was available on a first come first serve basis throughout a designated period of time. In previous years, the food was distributed in shifts.
The local partners participating in the endeavor included Atchison County Food Pantry at First Christian Church, the Salvation Army of Atchison County, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, Pantry of Hope, Atchison Wholesale Grocery and the Atchison Police Department.
