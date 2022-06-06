The Atchison Public Library staff members are inviting community members to embark on a summer voyage of programs hosted along with partnering libraries in Atchison, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.
“Oceans of Possibilities!” is the theme of the Summer Reading Program 2022. Community members can participate by obtaining the stories and passport to each event from the Atchison Library, win prizes by attending programs.
“The Fog Horn” by Ray Bradbury by historical performer Laura Keyes: Outer Banks Lighthouses with be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at Lansing Community Library. Zoom option will be available.
The following week centers on the story, “The Treasure Ship” by SAKI. Scientist Lisa Ball: My Experience on the Exploration Vessel Nautilus at 6:30 p.m. at the Linwood Community Library.
“After the Storm” by Ernest Hemingway; Author Steve Paul to present Hemingway: Before the Storm at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at Bonner Springs City Library, a Zoom option is available.
The voyage of programs will set sail again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Basehor Community Library centering on the story, “Through the Tunnel” by Doris Lessing. Annika Wooton will present “The Journey to Being Crowned Miss Kansas.”
The voyage starts to wind down with the story “Now Wakes the Sea by J. G. Ballard at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at Leavenworth Public Library, a Zoom option will be available. Jennifer Dembowski, LCPC, NCC presents Interpreting Your Dream.
A Bon Voyage Party will be at 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Z & M Twisted Vines Winery in downtown Leavenworth, across from the Hay Market Square.
Pickup copies of the stories and passports at the main desk at the Library. Participants must attend a minimum of one of the programs to be eligible to attend the closing party Participants who attend four receive a chance to receive a gift basket.
The program series kicked off in early June at Atchison Library with Allan Poe’s “A Descent into the Maelstrom.”
Dr. Julia Bowen led a literary discussion about each featured stories chosen by the participating libraries. The chosen stories are all ocean related.
The following week the featured story was “The Open Boat” by Stephen Crane and Boys of the Prairie performed Sea Shanties and Celtic Songs at the Tonganoxie Public Library.
For more information visit atchisonlibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app, to register you and/or your family.
Compiled by Mary Meyers
