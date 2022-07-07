Atchison County FCE units' members recently gathered for a the "Swing into Summer" event.
Terry FCE hosted the event on June 17 at the Cummings Christian Church in Cummings. Farmerettes FCE Unit members were guests. Nineteen persons attended.
President Carol Pennington, Atchison County FCE Council, opened the meeting by leading the group in the FCE Creed.
The group offered a remembrance tribute in honor of Eileen Acheson who recently passed away. Acheson was a Farmerette member for more than 70 years.
Pennington presented the area and state awards won by the Farmerettes and Terry units and to some individuals.
The Area Awards for 2021 are:
> 100% Reporting -- Farmerettes FCE and Terry FCE.
> Standard of Excellence -- Gold Seals to both Farmerettes and Terry units.
>Special Recognition -- For 70 years of Gold Seal awards to Farmerettes and recognition to the club's 70-year existence.
> NE Area County Council Accomplishment in Education category: First place to Farmerettes "Button Button Who's Got the Button"; and Tied for third-place -- Terry Unit for "Taking a New Look @ Fermented Foods".
> NE Community Service Projects -- Terry garnered first place for sponsoring Summer Gingo.
> Mary Lou Bowen earned Heart of FCE distinction as the county and area winner. Bowen is a Kansas state nominee.
> Special Membership Anniversary recognitions: 5 years -- Sally Banks, Eileen Ellerman, Jeannine Flory and Barbara Higgins; 10 years -- Carol Litner and Larry Litner; 15 years -- Diane Nielson; 20 years -- M'Lissa Hall; 25 years -- Mary Lou Bowen; 35 years-- Becky O'Brien and Judy Smith; 55 years -- Edna Baker; and 65-year membership -- Laverne Fowler.
Nielson presented the K-State Lesson, "More Plants on the Plate" as the program.
Terry members displayed decorative "veggie" and fruit platters. Everyone present partook of the food.
