An Atchison County and a Brown County couple are among several others who have been named as the Class of 2022 Master Farmers and Farm Homemakers in Kansas.
Phillip and Jane Halling, of rural Atchison County, and Mark and Marcia Knudson were all recognized for their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities, according to a press release from Kansas State Extension Research and Education.
The Hallings reside in rural Lancaster area, and were both reared on a farm, and agreed they were both taught to help whenever they are needed. A shared philosophy that led to their lifetime and of service to their business and their community.
The Hallings have both served on the Atchison County Farm Bureau for more than 25 years. Phillip has served as president for four years, and Jane has served as secretary for 10 years. Jane served on the Kansas Farm Bureau North East Regional Board in 1990 and 2000 when she served a board chairwoman. Jane is currently as sitting member on the Atchison County Farm Bureau Board. The couple has hosted a K-State Research and Extension test plot for more than 20 years.
Phillip Halling is a 1977 graduate of Midway High School and has pursued vocational agriculture and auto mechanic studies. For the past six years, Phillip has worked for the road maintenance for Lancaster Township and serves on the St. Louis Catholic Church Parish Council. Phillip also serves as president of the Lancaster/Huron Fire Department.
Jane graduated in 1978 from Centralia High School and then attended Highland Community College. Jane has been employed for the past 23 years as the school secretary for the USD 377 Atchison County Community Elementary School in Effingham. Jane has helped with the Lancaster Community Blood Drives since 2000.
The Hallings agreed they "believe in working together for the good of everyone," according to the press release. They are the parents of two sons, who both earned electrical engineering degrees from Kansas State University. The Hallings have four grandchildren.
The Knudsons are both fourth-generation farmers. Their farmland has been passed down through family members since the 1800s. Both Mark and Marcia were reared in Brown County and were members of the Zion Lutheran Church in the Everest area.
The Knudsons currently practice no-till and care for their land by implementing technology to manage the water and soil. The Knudsons are parents of four children, according to the press release.
The Hallings and Knudsons will be honored at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 during a banquet at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. Dinner reservations are required and available, contact Sue Robinson at 785-5820 or by e-mail at srobinso@ksu.edu.
In its 96th year, the statewide awards program sponsored by Kansas FarmerMagazine and K-State Research and Extension.
The other couples honored are: Rick and Connie Thompson, Anderson County; Todd and Charlene Sheppard, Pottawatomie County; Donna Pearson McClish and David Pearson, Sedwick County; and Richard and Anita Poland, Barber County.
