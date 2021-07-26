The Atchison Area United Way is building up steam to forge ahead in support of area non-profit agencies in the community.
The Annual 2022 Campaign will officially kick-off with the Leadership Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the Atchison Event Center.
The “Leading with Hope” event will honor area faith leaders who have led the community through the pandemic with messages and hope-filled encouragement.
Area businesses, interested organizations and individuals are welcome to sponsor the event and support the current partner agencies.
Elizabeth Collins, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Amberwell Health will deliver the keynote event for the event.
To ready for the forthcoming year, potential partner agencies will apply for support in December. United Way Board members expect to announce decisions in February 2022 concerning the partnering agencies that will be receiving funds on behalf of the 2022 Campaign.
The 2021 partner agencies is wrapping up and Unite Way leaders are anticipating a distribution of $138,000 to the current partner agencies said Executive Director Abigail Perdue.
The sponsorship levels are as follows: Philanthropist -- $2,500; Premier -- $1,000; Executive -- $500; Star -- $250; Honoree Sponsor -- $150; and Individual -- $50.
To register and reserve a spot for the Leadership Breakfast, potential sponsors are asked to submit the sponsorship form by Wednesday, Sept. 1 with the donation to Atchison Area United Way. Registration forms are on the back of the Leadership Breakfast letters, or potential sponsors may register via www.atchisonareaunitedway.org/events.
To register by mail, indicate the desired sponsorship level, the number of tables and attendees along with your name –business/company, address and email.
Send to Atchison Area United Way, P.O. Box 403, Atchison, Kansas 66002.
