A ceremonial remembrance of the U.S.S. Arizona is to be on Pearl Harbor Day, Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Veteran’s Memorial Park along the Atchison Riverfront.
The crew members of the U.S.S. Arizona have been remembered on Pearl Harbor Day each year since the memorial was dedicated May 31, 2010.
The ship was sunk during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941 on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. As a result of the surprise attack, 1,177 U.S. sailors and marines were killed on board the ship. More than 10 percent of the casualties on the USS Arizona were from the four states of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. An artifact was brought to Kansas to honor those lost and to offer Midwest families a place to see and touch a piece of the U.S.S. Arizona closer to home than Hawaii.
The remembrance program will commence at noon, Dec. 7 at the Atchison Riverfront Park, and is being organized by U.S. Navy veterans from the community and supported by VFW Post 1175, Pershing Chapter of the MOAA and Benedictine College ROTC Unit. The tribute will honor the Pearl Harbor veterans, as well as all U.S. veterans and active duty service men and women. All veterans are urged to attend.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the tribute for those lost on the U.S.S. Arizona on Pearl Harbor Day and to honor our veterans. Riverfront Park is located at the intersection of River Road and Commercial Street in Atchison. Some seating will be available.
