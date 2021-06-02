After a disruption due to the pandemic, the 15th annual 2021 Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday, June 12 at L.F.M. Park.
Committee Member Don Bratton said community members are welcome to a special gathering for a Juneteenth Morning Revival that will start at 11 a.m. until noon. The Revival features the Chereese Hooker Family Singers, of Kansas City, Missouri; as well as Ron Dixon and Bill Robinson, of Leavenworth.
An opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with a reading of the Proclamation from the City of Atchison and a drill team performance by the KC Marching Falcons.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 post-Civil War when the Union Army enforced the Emancipation Proclamation in the Confederate states to be free on the last city in the South where slavery was permitted. The Emancipation Proclamation is a federal document abolishing slavery throughout the United States.
Vendor booths of all kinds of goods, displays, and inflatable bounce attractions will be open from 2 -8 p.m.
Live musical entertainment begins at 2 p.m. with some soul musical performance by the Leavenworth-based The Motown Revue Group.
At 4 p.m. family friendly music performed by Atchison’s own hometown rappers, Tipper Da Great , LV Guapo and Jayy the Kidd.
Ms. Tonya Chereese Hooker and the Band from Kansas City, Missouri will perform blues numbers to wind down the entertainment for the evening.
Atchison Juneteenth Celebration on Facebook postings by Committee Member Nicole indicate plans that there will be relay races starting at 7 p.m. and will conclude the day-long event.
L.F.M. Park is located in the Seventh and L streets vicinity.
