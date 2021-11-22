The Atchison Art Association members are planning to host its Annual Members Show and Music at the Muchnic.
The event features Harpist Alexa Harper performing during the opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Muchnic Gallery, 704 North Fourth Street.
The Association is currently soliciting entries from its members to enter in the competition for show. All Atchison Art Association members are eligible and encouraged to enter. The art pieces must be original and created by the member, artworks produced from kits are not allowed.
The categories include: Drawing/Painting, Mixed Media, Photography, Sculpture, Textile/Other, Digital Art and Youth to age 16.
Artists may submit up to two entries, but only one per category.
Deadline for resgistering and presenting your art is Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Artists can register online at Member Show Registration or email Jennifer@AtchisonArt.org for more information.
The Muchnic Art Gallery officials are currently requesting all visitors wear a mask for the safety of their guests, staff and the community.
