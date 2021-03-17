Citizens of all ages are welcome to visit with the Easter Bunny and join the fun at the 15th Annual Easter Event at L.F. M. Park in Atchison.
The festivities will start at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4 at The L.F. M. Park, located along the corner of Seventh and L streets.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and continues until noon for the young children aged 1 to 5 years old. Beginning at 1 p.m. the festivities will focus on fun geared toward youngster between the ages of 6 to 10 years of age until 3 p.m.
Then the fun time highlighting the pre-adolescents between the ages of 10-13 starts at 5 p.m. and winds down at 7 p.m.
The L.F. M. Park is located along the corner of Seventh and L streets.
Activities throughout the day include special treats for the children of all age groups; a just “Say Cheese Picture” – free picture booth; a bicycle raffle for $1 per child and lots of other prizes.
Refreshments on hand will be cotton candy, cupcakes, cookies and many more goodies.
Safety protocols will be in place because of the pandemic: mandatory masks, social distancing, sanitizing of the photo booth and other objects in use; there will temperature taking with the use of a non-contact thermometer.
