The Fifth Annual Salvation Army Great Duck Race is set to launch Saturday, May 22 along the Missouri River at Atchison.
Ducks chances are available from now until race day at various places in the area like Salvation Army, Exchange Main Bank, UMB, Union State Bank, Atchison County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse, Lickity Split, Strands Hair Salon and more locations. Suggested donation to adopt a single duck is $5, a five-duck Quack Pack is $20; $50 ensures adoption of 13 ducks to make a Quackers Dozen and the Quack Brigade comprised of 27 ducks for adoption is $100. Winner announced at 1 p.m.
A car and jeep show starts activities at 10 a.m. along the Atchison Riverfront and will wrap up at 2 p.m. with a 50/50 ticket drawing, trophies a Grilled Cheese barbecue cook-off and raffles.
Registration to enter the barbecue competition the cost is $50 per team, for more information call or message Kim Bottorff at 913-370-0775 or Pam Bilderback 913-426-0823. Prizes include a trip to Branson, Missouri, a Month of Meals package comprised of $600 worth of restaurant gift cards, a barbecue grill, many event tickets and more. People’s Choice judging ends at 1:30 p.m. Announcement of awards at 2 p.m.
A $50 chance drawing to a $ 4,000 Chiefs Ticket Package is comprised of four KC Chiefs tickets in the Penthouse Suite, VIP Parking Pass, Lot E, food and drink included.
A $10 chance offers an opportunity to win a Henry long gun.
