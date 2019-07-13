The Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) will be hosting two events in August to educate the public about the newly established organization and its services to Atchison and surrounding communities.
At Noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, representatives from area nonprofit organizations and schools are invited to an informational luncheon. Later that day, at 5:30 p.m., local business and community leaders may attend an after-hours event featuring a cash bar.
The following morning, on Thursday, Aug. 8, AACF will host a breakfast meeting for area financial advisors, investment managers, insurance agents, and other interested professionals at 7:30 a.m.
Each of these meetings will be held at Elizabeth’s Special Events & Catering, 121 North Fifth Street in Atchison.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by Friday, July 26, to info@atchisonfoundation.org.
The Atchison Area Community Foundation was established this past March as an affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, a nonprofit 501©(3) organization incorporated in the state of Kansas. AACF is operated by a local board of directors and has several funds under its umbrella, with an invested amount valued at over $100,000.
The purpose of AACF is to support programs that enhance the quality of life for Atchison area residents today and into the future. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact me, Jonathan Mize, AACF Chairman of the Board, at info@atchisonfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.