KANSAS CITY – In the wake of Community Blood Center recent bloodemergency announcement, CBC and the Kansas City Royals are teaming up to host the annual “Royals Week” celebration. Blood donations are still critically low, and donors are encouraged to step up to the plate and donate during Royals Week: June 28 – July 9. All presenting donors will receive their choice of a Royals t-shirt, hat, or two tickets to a game.
Amberwell is hosting a Community Blood Center Royals Blood Drive from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9th at Memorial Hall. The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is located at 819 Commercial Street in Atchison.
For more than 20 years, the Royals and CBC have partnered for Royals Week in an effort to boost the community’s blood supply during critical summermonths. This year, the need is greater than it’s ever been. The long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a year of virtually no youth first-time donors, hundreds fewer blood drives and 25,000 donors in the greater Kansas City area alone that have yet to return to donate.
“As the region reopens, local blood usage is going up and far outpacing the number of donations we are receiving,” said Patsy Shipley, Senior Director of Donor Recruitment and Collections at Community Blood Center. “We always look forward to Royals Week - a time when everyone is given a chance to step up to the plate and donate blood to help their neighbors.”
Community members are encouraged to participate in Royals Week by making an appointment to donate at the nearest CBC blood drive or donor center.
*Appointments can be made online at savealifenow.org
