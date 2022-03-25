Two Atchison High School Football Team members have earned special KC City Chiefs memorabilia and recognition for the funds they garnered to benefit Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City and the AHS team.
Landen Bell received an NFL Football signed by members of the Chiefs Offensive line players for pledging and raising $1,120 for his participation in the “FIRST DOWNS” program.
Jared Parsons raised $435 worth of pledges for the cause. Jared Parsons and Landen Bell both received “First Downs” T-shirts for raising more than $250 for the cause.
President Michelle Urban, of the Achievement Services of North East Kansas Board of Directors, presented Bell and Parsons with their awards March 2 at AHS. Urban also serves as the Special Needs Advocate for St. Benedict Parish.
AHS Coach Jim Smith was also present for the team members’ recognitions.
The “FIRST DOWNS” football program is a joint fundraising effort between participating high school football teams and the Down Syndrome Guild. The funds are raised throughout the football season. The varsity AHS Phoenix Team members collected the pledges based on the number of first downs their team made throughout the football season. One half of the total proceeds raised stays with the AHS Phoenix Team to pay for any expenses they choose to build and operate the AHS football program. The remaining half of the proceeds raised benefits Down Syndrome Program to provide education and support to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.
Compiled by Mary Meyers, Atchison Globe
