Atchison High School has announced its 2021 Royal Court Candidates. The queen candidates are Emily Crossland, Alanna Berry, Belana Wurzbacher, Delores Brant, and Lillian Morrison. King candidates are Jesse Gilliland, Michael Frad Jr., Lane Affield, Nathan McCrerey and Jameson Parks.
The crowning is scheduled to take place during a live seminar at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.