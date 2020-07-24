Hayden Harris, a 7-year-old Atchison resident, recently was crowned the princess of the Royal International Miss of her division at a pageant in Orlando.
Hayden, the daughter of Mike and Amy Harris, will be a second-grader at Atchison Elementary School. Hayden has participated in pageant competitions since she was 3 years old. At the recent pageant, Hayden competed in casual wear, purple passion. For the statewear competition, Hayden dressed up as Amelia Earhart, which garnered her awards for most photogenic and interview, fun fashion and evening gown competitions.
Her community service project, Hayden’s Healthy Smiles, entails collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouth rinse to donate the Salvation Army for children in the Atchison community.
Hayden is the granddaughter of Kathy and Mike Harris and James and Carol Hale, all of Atchison.
