A famous teaching of Jesus is what is called “the Sermon on the Mount.” In this gospel, found in chapters 5 to 7 of Matthew, Jesus is talking about how to live a good life. In one section, he speaks of God’s reward for certain people, saying “Blessed are the meek; blessed are the merciful,” and so on. I am going to change one word ... instead of “blessed,” I will use “I am with you.” Then we could think of it this way: “When you mourn and need comfort, I am with you. When you hunger and thirst for justice, I am with you. When you are merciful, and when you need mercy, I am with you. When you are clean of heart, you will see God because I am with you.”
I’d like to share something I read on the internet and that some of you may also have seen. It is a letter that gives us this gospel message of how God is with us. It was written by a 107-year-old woman named Nancy Stewart, who lives in Clonard, County Meath, Ireland. She sent it to a local newspaper and, since then, it has been circulated around the world. She lives with her granddaughter in a house she has occupied for 83 years. She introduces herself by saying, “Imagine turning 107 in a world pandemic. This definitely is something very unusual even for me and all I have been through.” This includes losing her husband in a car crash in 1989, and her twin daughters: Margaret in 2007 to illness and Anne in 2010 to “utter heartbreak of losing her sister.” She notes that living so long means having lost many friends as well.
Still, she can reach out to others. She goes on to say: “I have faced many heart-breaking moments and also have seen many hard times in our country, witnessing world wars, division in our people and numerous sad times for our nation. I write to you today to send you my love and to offer you my prayers. We are in a very difficult time at the moment in our country, in our lives and in our world. But I reach out to you in this letter to offer you hope, faith and belief that everything will be OK in the end. ... Like everything I’ve been through since the day I was born in 1913, no matter how bad things have got, I’m the living proof that we can survive and in years to come, this will just be a distant memory.”
She gives her advice, which includes drinking tea and chatting, either with family members in the home or by video, baking, laughing, and staying connected with others. She continues: “And that’s a very important thing to say. If you are feeling low, make sure to try to call someone or even go for a walk. ... This is a hard time for everyone but please make sure you keep yourself well and wear your mask. If you keep healthy, your mind will stay healthy too. Keep talking to one another.” Her most important connection, though, is with God. “I also ask God to help me if I’m feeling low. ... All my life I have always believed in saying a prayer or a decade of the rosary and it has got me through. ... It only takes a small candle to take away the dark and, in each of us, we can be that light in the world. This hard time will indeed pass like all the rest and all that matters is that we helped each other through.”
Her whole letter, as well as video of her, can be found at many places on the web, such as https://www.con-telegraph.ie/2020/10/15/as-she-turns-107-years-young-granny-nancy-has-some-words-of-wisdom-and-comfort-for-us-all/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.