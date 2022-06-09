Active Masonic Lodge is very pleased to sponsor Stephen Feek from Atchison County HS to attend The Kansas Masonic All-State High School Marching Band Camp in support of the Kansas Shrine Bowl and Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has been in existence since 1974, hosting one of the most prestigious high school football all-star games in the nation. The annual high school football all-star game raises funds and awareness for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Since its inception, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has been promoting Kansas talent and the incredible network of hospitals, raising more than $2.5 million.
Active Masonic Lodge is also very pleased to announce we were able to provide scholarships for four students to assist with continuing education. Cassidy Grantham, Kelcei Clem, Shelby Fox, and Riley Smith were each awarded a scholarship of $1,000. Since the beginning of the scholarship program in the state of Kansas, the Kansas Masons have awarded $8.5 Million in Scholarships for Kansas Students.
Active Lodge also teamed up with the Atchison American Legion Post Number 6. Every year the Kansas Masons raffle off a car. The tickets sell for $20 and $15 of that comes back to our local community. This year the American Legion sold tickets for the car and we were happy to present them a check for $1,035.00. This year’s car is a 55 Chevy Bel Air and in supporting our home town Veterans we will team up again.
Active Lodge is located on the 3rd floor at 121 1/2 N 5th St, Atchison, KS 66002 where it has been for 106 years.
