The Atchison Community Educational Foundation will host a wine tasting on November 19, 2021 to provide scholarships for at-risk students in the Atchison community.
At the event, attendees can enjoy hors d’oeuvres as they sample a variety of Spanish and Italian wines while networking with current and past scholarship recipients, as well as fellow foundation supporters. Event goers can also take part in a silent auction and wine pull.
Tickets for the event are $50 each and can be purchased using the following link: https://visitatchison.com/event/atchison-community-educational-foundation-wine-tasting.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, 16701 286th Road in Atchison, KS. Parking is free.
Proceeds from the event will support the foundation’s mission of providing minority and at-risk traditional high school seniors, in the Atchison community, the Atchison Leaders’ Scholarship to Benedictine College, positioning them to become vital leaders in the community’s growth and development.
