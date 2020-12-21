The Atchison Area Community Foundation is offering support of The Hunger Coalition, of Benedictine College. The Coalition provides opportunities for BC students to offer up a meal on Wednesday evenings for someone less fortunate through the Give-a-Meal initiative. On Friday afternoons, BC volunteers assemble sack lunches and deliver the meals on Saturday mornings.
AACF members recently awarded $1,175 in grant funding from the COVID-19 Relief Fund to show appreciation for the great work the Hunger Coalition is doing in the Atchison Community.
