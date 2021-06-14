There are $55,000 in matching grant funds being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) at the first annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to be held on Friday, August 13th at the Atchison Event Center from 4 to 6 pm. The happy hour event will have appetizers with a cash bar and is open to the entire Atchison community. Bring your check book and your generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and non-profits that are part of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.
The $55,000 in matching grant funds are available to provide a 50% match for funds raised by participating fundholders. A $500 contribution to your favorite charity will be supplemented with $250 grant from AACF for a net contribution of $750. Matching funds are first come, first serve and max out at $4,000 in match provided per organization.
For example, Jane Doe makes a $1,000 donation to the United Way, $1,000 will go to the United Way AACF fund and the United Way will also receive a $500 match from AACF. If Jane Doe makes a $10,000 donation to the United Way, the matching grant from AACF will be $4,000, which is the max award.
If all matching funds are utilized $165,000 will have been raised for the benefit of the participating organizations. The major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day are the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, the Adair / Exchange Bank Foundation, Blish-Mize Co., the Guy I. Bromley Trust, the Pratt Foundation, and MGP Ingredients.
More information can be found on the event website, www.allaboardatchison.com.
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter. AACF is an associate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
