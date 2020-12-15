The Atchison Area Community Foundation members are working with the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Claus to spread some Christmas cheer in the area.
AACF members provided a $3,500 check to benefit the Sheriff’s Office recent “Shop with Santa” event. The Sheriff’s Office staff members went on a shopping spree and purchased clothes, shoes, books and toys for boys and girls for needy children and families in our community.
