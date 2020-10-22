When confronted by people who wanted to trap Jesus into admitting some kind of disloyalty, he spoke the famous words, “Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.” In other words, we have our feet in this world, but we also have our being in the world to come. Even now and in the future, we belong to God. How do we navigate the reality of this world and the world to come? Our foremost obligation is to God, so when we meet this world’s struggles and decisions, what is the correct way to deal with them? How can we make the right decisions in this conflicted reality? This is the question we can ask today when there are so many competing versions of what is right. We have many so-called rights, but how do we make choices in using these rights? Even in something as simple as shopping for groceries, when I get to the cashier, I am asked “Plastic or paper?” I have a right to make a choice, but how do I choose? How do I know which is the correct choice?
This is the way it is with so many rights and the choices that go with them. We all have the right to life. But some people insist that they have a right to choose to end the life of an unborn child. We have the right to pursue happiness. We have the right to live free of discrimination. We have the right to think whatever we want to think, and the right of free speech. But for some, that means they have the right to say anything they want about someone, like “You are a loser, a dumb jerk, worthless.”
We have the right to belong to a group and to join groups that we want to be part of. We have the right to health care. We have the right to not live in poverty. But some would say we have a right to euthanasia, to choose to end a life when it is no longer viable. We have the right to wear a mask or not wear a mask. We have the right to defend ourselves when we are in danger.
How do we make these decisions? What are the correct choices to make in exercising our rights? What we know from Jesus is that he gives us a framework to make decisions. Love God with all your heart and mind. Love your neighbor as yourself ... and our neighbor is every single person.
The Letter of James talks about how our faith is dead if we do not also do good works. Good works assume good decisions. Our decisions must be made, then, not thinking of ourselves and our rights, but thinking of others and of how others are affected by our decisions.
There is a warning in all this about how we express our rights. in Jesus’s time as now, people had the right to say what they wanted to say and in whatever way they wanted. That right existed although there wasn’t any Facebook or Twitter that gives us the opportunity to say anything, whether it is true or not. But the people of Jesus time did have the right to say what they wanted. So at the trial of Jesus many of them chose to say “Crucify him! Crucify him!” We have the right to say or do whatever we want, but the decision to use that right is not always the correct moral decision. What we have a right to is not always right.
