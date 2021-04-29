Today, May 1, is celebrated throughout the world as International Workers’ Day. The Catholic Church, therefore, also celebrates the Feast of St. Joseph on that same day. Last December, Pope Francis declared the whole year of 2021 to be the “Year of St. Joseph.” The year marks the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph being made the patron of the universal church. We are blessed to have a whole liturgical year in which to ponder and pray to St. Joseph. So why is this man so important? Of course, we realize that the most important thing about him is that he was Mary’s husband, the foster father of Jesus and a hard-working common carpenter.
I would like to propose that St. Joseph is also the perfect saint for us as we have been living through this COVID pandemic time. The word “COVID” brings so many images of pain and suffering and sheer frustration. However, I would like to challenge us to view the word “COVID” as a lens through which to view the gifts and virtues that were present in St. Joseph’s life and that have been present in our community over the last unique year.
Let us take the letters in COVID and transform them.
First, the letter “C”: St. Joseph, of course, was a model of Compassion and Contemplation, but he also possessed Creative Courage. He had the ability to deal with some really major difficulties in his life. He could always manage to turn a problem into possibilities by his faith and trust in a loving God
Next is the letter “O”: We know that Joseph was Obedient to the extraordinary will of God for him, yet he himself was so Ordinary. He was just an ordinary working fellow, but one who put the needs of others, and God’s need for his cooperation, before his own needs.
For the letter “V”: Joseph was Valiant, but yet he was, at the same time, Vulnerable. He was valiant in his determination, but he was vulnerable because he let love guide his actions in the midst of all his disappointment and confusion.
For the letter “I”: Joseph, without a doubt, was a man of Integrity and Imagination. Joseph had to maintain his integrity in spite of what seemed to be a dishonorable situation. Then he had to be able to reimagine his marriage to Mary and also to reimagine what it meant to be a father.
Lastly, there is the letter “D”: Joseph not only lived the Dailiness of his life faithfully, but he always lived it with an unquestionable Desire for God. And we can’t forget that he was a Dreamer. He had extraordinary dreams that helped him to understand what was happening and what he was to do.
These gifts and virtues that Joseph possessed are also the same gifts that God is giving us throughout this COVID pandemic. May we continue to call upon St. Joseph to be our model and guide. I would like to end with a prayer to St. Joseph:
“Dear St. Joseph, you had creative courage, help us to turn our problems into possibilities.
Dear St. Joseph, you were so ordinary, help us to recognize God coming to us in the dailiness of life.
Dear St. Joseph, you were valiant and vulnerable, help us to be strong in the face of adversity and loving in the midst of pain.
Dear St. Joseph, you were a person of imagination, help us to reimagine our lives as we face our future.
Dear St. Joseph, you listened to your dreams, help us to hear God’s voice speaking to us in unexpected ways.
Amen.”
