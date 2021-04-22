In reading about the miraculous cures that Jesus performed, one ailment that comes up more than once is the disease of leprosy. This disease is something with which most people today are not familiar, but it does still exist. It is more common in India, Indonesia, and the Amazon area of Brazil. It is also possible to get it in the United States, especially in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana because, believe it or not, you can get it from armadillos, and one in six armadillos carries the disease. So this is a pet you probably should not want to have.
As we know from references in both the Old and New Testament, leprosy was an enormously terrifying disease in Jesus’s time. It isolated its victims, who would be considered awful, unclean, dirty, definitely not holy. It distanced them, forcing them to accept these circumstances of rejection as their way of life. Their disease brought enormous degradation.
Our sisters in Brazil have stories about the lepers they have known. One recalls how a priest there raised pigs for their support. The parish youths would go on 60-mile trips to visit this leper named Helio to bring him food and clothes. The sister says, “We were always impressed by his wisdom and simplicity. He always had something that we could bring to our lives. I remain impressed by the young people's awareness not to discriminate against a person with a condemning disease. It was a joy to visit Helio.” Another story was of a neighbor woman with a mutilated leprous hand. “She was poor and the mother of many children, but her generosity taught us the importance of contributing to the tithe in the parish. I believe she is part of the communion of saints.”
Most lepers are not appreciated in this way. While the disease is very treatable today, we still identify it with this terrible rejection. Sadly, this concept of leprosy persists in the language that we use. In 2009, the World Health Organization had to announce that the word “leper” should never be used to refer to someone because, in our everyday usage, we still talk about someone being treated like a leper. This is how awful the concept was. To call one this expresses that they are being pushed away.
Yes, leprosy is a physical disease, but there can also be a leprosy of the heart. This occurs when we treat other people in a degrading way, pushing a person away, or ostracizing a person or a class of people. In World War II in Germany, as evidenced in the concentration camps, there was this kind of attitude of leprosy, pitting one group of people against another, considering certain groups of people as not being OK, and creating a rejection that allowed them to be killed – six million of them.
We can have this kind of leprosy in our own country. We divide when we decide that there are certain people who are not correct and therefore those people cannot be with us. We have this leprosy in our churches: this is the right way, everyone who believes differently is a sinner. We have this leprosy in all kinds of groups: this is right and that is wrong. This leprosy can get so strong that it gives us permission to say things about others that degrade them. It is truly a leprosy of the heart and it eats away at God’s love. Scripture tells us how to heal this disease: think first of the other, not I’m right and you’re wrong. Think of how to respond, how to help the other and care for the other. That is what we do to erase the evil of leprosy from our hearts.
