This past week, Christians have been recalling Jesus’ final journey to his destiny. At the beginning of every Holy Week, his entry into Jerusalem is proclaimed. In Mark’s detailed account, Jesus directs the disciples to go to a designated place and untie a particular colt and bring it back to him. Then we see Jesus mounted on the colt amidst lots of turmoil of waving branches and shouting people.
Jesus comes into Jerusalem riding on a donkey, with no army or court as a king might enter but as one whose throne will be the cross. We accompany Jesus as he carries us with him on that journey into Jerusalem. I don‘t see him responding/reacting to the waving of branches or the shouting. Rather, I picture Jesus on that colt, staring into the distance, looking beyond the noise and excitement to what lies ahead: an agonizing journey of betrayal, torture, crucifixion, death. But I’d like to return to the colt who carried Jesus on Palm Sunday, to see what lessons we might learn from him. This donkey played an important role because in the 10 verses of Mark, the colt was referenced 12 times either by name or “he;” go and get a colt, untie it, the master has need of it, etc.
I don’t recall where, but I once read a fable about a colt who thought the reception of branches and shouting were for him, and he said to himself, “I must be a unique donkey.” On Monday, he asked his mother if he could walk down the same street because he thought he’d receive the same reception as Sunday. His wise mother responded: “That won’t happen. You are nothing without him who was riding upon you.” But, five days later, on Friday, not being able to resist the temptation of receiving another royal treatment, when the colt saw lots of people on the same street, he ignored his mother and ran to the street But this time, he had to run for his life: soldiers chased him and people stoned him for being on the street. The colt came to his senses: “I’m not as unique as I thought; I am only a poor donkey without Jesus riding on by back.”
Like the donkey, might we ask ourselves the question: What makes me unique? Is it because I carry Jesus within me and make his love tangible? Is it because others see Jesus’ image in my words and actions?
Just as we accompany Jesus on Palm Sunday as he enters Jerusalem, we join him as he carries his cross to Calvary as his journey signals the beginning of his Passion. I learned a different meaning for the word “passion” from spiritual writers Ron Rolheiser and Henri Nouwen. They both stressed that Jesus’ passion marked a turning point in his ministry. Jesus became passive; things were no longer done by him but to him. Instead of acting on behalf of others – healing, feeding, teaching – he assumes the silence of the suffering servant. Jesus is passive, coming in total vulnerability, joining to his cross all of suffering humanity: pandemic, mass murders, racism, tornadoes, starvation, human greed, scarred Mother Earth, human trafficking, wars, and on and on.
The story of Palm Sunday and the Lord’s Passion never changes. But the question is, in the re-hearing, will I allow the story to change me? Will I be content to simply recite the prayers or am I willing to carry the same crosses as Jesus, knowing he will accompany me and together with him, I might be able to redeem a small part of this earth, by dispelling the darkness of evil with the shining light of the resurrected Christ?
