“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet plays the part of the bumbling younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in a new spoof video that was released in advance of the first game of the regular season.
The video features Stonestreet as Randy, the owner of a California Jet Ski business who suffered a career-ending football injury as a 10-year-old. While getting his ankles taped alongside disinterested players, he explains, “Pop Warner. It’s no joke.”
Throughout the video, he offers players advice and discounts on personal watercraft. General Manager Brett Veach says, “He’s almost like having another coach out there, one that we don’t want or need.”
Stonestreet shared the video with a message describing the younger Reid as “kinda like a Kansas tornado. You know he’s coming but there is not a lot you can do to stop it.’ The actor also posted tagged the video #GiveRandyARing.
Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native plays the character Cameron Tucker, on the ABC sitcom that is in its final season. For their part, the Chiefs are set to play the first game of the season against on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida; there’s been no word that Randy Reid will have a coaching role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.