On May 20, 1932, 34-year-old Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland, Canada, in her Lockheed Vega 5B plane, to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She wanted to land in Paris, France but technical problems forced her to land 15 hours later in Ballyarnett, Derry, Ireland. She landed in a field owned by the Gallagher family and it was Mrs. Gallagher who spoke to the BBC about Earhart’s landing.
Derry is a walled city in Northern Ireland on the River Foyle. The city is known for its 17th century wall with 7 gates.
In a proclamation read by Mayor Abby Bartlett on Monday night at the Atchison City Commission Meeting she said that both Atchison and Derry are committed to celebrating and preserving the history, heritage and contributions made by Amelia Earhart.
Earhart was born in Atchison, Kansas and it recognizes Earhart as the city’s favorite daughter. Both Derry and Atchison recognize Earhart’s accomplishments and their dedication to honor and recognize the accomplishments by Earhart in aeronautics and to educate and share the history of the exploits of Earhart.
Earhart set three major records; she was the first female to fly across the Atlantic Ocean alone, she had the fastest flying time over the ocean of 15 hours and was the only person to cross the Atlantic Ocean twice.
