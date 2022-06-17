Amberwell Atchison is partnering with other community health providers to update the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Atchison area communities. The goal of this assessment is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in past reports while collecting up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas. A brief community survey has been developed to gather feedback from Amberwell Atchison area communities. All residents and business leaders in Atchison, Cummings, Effingham, Troy, Lancaster, KS, as well as Rushville, MO, are encouraged to complete the online survey.
Please help us gather feedback for this assessment by completing this short, confidential survey by July 22, 2022: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AtchisonCoKS.
In addition, please mark your calendar for the Town Hall lunch meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, at 11:30. Invitations to RSVP for the town hall will be emailed at a later date.
