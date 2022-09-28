During the city commission meeting on Monday, September 19, a public hearing and ordinancereading for the creation of a community improvement district for the B&M Freight Depot,LLC,RiverfrontBrewery Project.
An agreement between the city of Atchison and B&M Freight Depot, LLC was presentedas the owner filed a petition with the clerk requesting the creation of the district.
The purpose of creating the district is to provide the owner with an economic incentive to undertake the project and to provide for further economic development of the city. Thepurpose of the agreement is to outline the rights, duties and obligations of the parties as they relate to the district and to provide forthe reimbursementto the owner of the eligible costs, but solely from the proceeds of the CID sales tax.
The project costs will be paid by or on behalf of the owner aspay-as-you-go financing under the act. The city will not advance any city funds (other than proceeds of the CID sales tax) for the payment of any project costs and will not provide anyfinancing,including issuance of any bonds. Project costs incurred by the owner, and eligible for reimbursement, will be paid by the city to the ownersolelyand only from proceeds of CID sales tax actuallyreceivedby the city from the Department of Revenue.
The owner shall submit a certified voucher signed by the owner for reimbursement. The city clerk shall present the projectcost tothe governing body for reimbursement at the next regular meeting. Ifmoney is available in the CID Sales Tax Fund, the requested reimbursement shall be paid to the owner.
Under theagreement,the city, city officials or employees have no liabilities. The request was tabled.
