Citizens For community Action will celebrate their 54th Annual Presentation of Scholarship for the 2020 year. The CCA Scholarship Fund was established in 1966 since that date several hundred scholarships have been awarded to graduating High School students to help further their education.
CCA founders are: Hester George. Nine CCA founders are deceased: Beatrice Adams, Rev. Harry L. Smith, Naomi James, Hanna Adams, Geneva Marshall, Vearl Tyler, Evelyn Roper, Rev. Claude Webb, and Marion “Bud” Kelly.
Citizens for Community Action is a 501C-3 non-profit organization and donations are deductible. To make contributions payable to Citizens for Community Action may be mailed to P.O. Box 511, Atchison, Kansas 66002. CCA would like to thank Local Corporations, Social Clubs, Churches and the entire community of Atchison and surrounding communities for the support for the many years.
Two graduating seniors applied for the scholarship for 2020 – 2021 school year and have been awarded. Amri Rawls will be attending Highland Community College Technical Center. Kendall Ross has received an Honorary Award and will be attending Benedictine College Atchison Kansas.
Kendall Ross, daughter of Anthony and Brandi Ross. In her resume’ Kendall stated that she would like to pursue a degree in Business Management. Kendall has applied to, Benedictine College, Atchison, Ks, Missouri Western State University, University of Central Missouri, and Wichita State University. While in high school Kendall was elected class president, historian/reporter of National Honor Society, event coordinator of Student Ambassador, and Secretary of Student Council.
Amari Rawls, daughter of Jewel and Rosetta Rawls. In her resume’ Amari would like to attend Highland Community College, Technical Center, Highland Kansas, to become Certified in Emergency Medical Technical skills and eventually become a Paramedic, I’m pursuing this career because I strive to help people in need. I hope to be one of the many people who care for others and ultimately make their lives better. While in high school Amari joined the marching band and became one of the drum major’s, who contributed to our group receiving number one ratings. I also enrolled in Dance, became caption of the team helping dancers to achieve their full potential. I joined the Adrenaline Show Choir. The talent was competitive in this group, but I managed to be nominated for the best dancer award in Chicago, Ill. One of Adrenalines largest competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.