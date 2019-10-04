KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The primetime showdown Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be a matchup of Super Bowl contenders with young quarterbacks poised to begin a rivalry that could stretch the next decade or more.
Then the Colts’ Andrew Luck announced his stunning retirement and all bets were off.
But the most curious of things has happened through the first four weeks of the season: Jacoby Brissett has not only filled in quite admirably for the departed Luck, he has thrived under Colts coach Frank Reich to the point that he, too, is considered a potential star going forward.
Suddenly, that matchup of Super Bowl contenders is back on. And so is that matchup between young quarterbacks, only with Brissett going head-to-head with reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes.
“Jacoby has really been sharp, really No. 1 just from a perspective of competitiveness and poise, and I think he’s passing his first test here with flying colors,” Reich said. “Nothing is too big for him. He seems the most poised in the biggest moments. Physically, he’s showing his accuracy is very good and his ability to extend plays is very good. And mentally he’s handling our offense.”
Just so happens that those traits are what have made Mahomes special, too.
Brissett has thrown for more than 900 yards with 10 touchdowns and two picks, helping the Colts (2-2) off to a solid start. But there is still a yawning gap from Brissett to Mahomes, who has thrown for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and no picks in helping Kansas City start 4-0.
“It’s honestly just, play our game. You can’t get into the game where you’re playing offense versus offense or defense versus defense, things like that,” Brissett said. “Just go out there and play football. You put your best foot forward.”
The Colts struggled to do that the previous time they visited Arrowhead Stadium.
Indianapolis rolled into town in January for a divisional playoff matchup, and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-7 halftime lead. Mahomes wound up throwing for nearly 300 yards, the Chiefs held Luck to a tick over 200 yards passing, and Kansas City won 31-13 _ its first home playoff win in 25 years.
“Any time you get to play at Arrowhead Stadium it’s exciting,” Mahomes said, “but from the experience I got the last few years from primetime games, how the fans show up and they’re loud, it’s going to be an awesome feeling out there.”
