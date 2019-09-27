Atchison senior Adalynn Collins continued her impressive season finished second Tuesday at the Tonganoxie High School Invitational with a time of 20 minutes and 58.68 seconds.
Senior Emily Tull finished with a time of 28 minutes and 27.87 seconds. Senior Jayden Watkins had a time of 21 minutes and 3.74 seconds. Senior Taylor Stein finished with a time of 24 minutes and 27.37 seconds.
