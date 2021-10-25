Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, explained at the city commission meeting that it has been difficult to get in touch with absentee landowners. He explained that notifications have been sent several times but to no avail.
In 2010 the city demolished 115 houses. However, since that time the city has realized that they can no longer afford to do that due to a lack of housing shortage. The city then embarked on helping the landowners bring their homes up to code. “There are programs out there to help home owners defray the costs” explained Warren.
At the city commission meeting on the 18th. Warren showed the transformation of the homes that have fixed up their homes.
