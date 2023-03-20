Mayor Lisa Moody called the city commission meeting to order on Monday with the consent agenda being the first item.
The Resolution No. 3349 authorizing the Atchison Public Library memorandum of understanding authorization for the city manager to sign.The city manager was also authorized to sign the Release of All Claims with Acuity Insurance inexchangeforreimbursement of expenses totaling $108,959.27 for the 6 Street Viaduct repairs.The city staff will pay Midwest Injection, Inc. $83,800 for the removal of sludge from the wastewater treatment plant.Also, Resolution No. 3351 authorized a Special Event Permit for the sale and consumption of alcoholicliquor on Commercial Street between 8thand 9thStreet in the city of Atchison on April 22, 2023 during the “Zumba Event”. Final consent item was the approval of a one-month contract extension, expiring April 30, 2023 with JustinPregont,PomeroyDevelopment, LLC. All itemswere approved.
During the October and November budget discussions related to the County Clerk’s failure to send Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) notices, thecity discussed various options in how the city would move forward with the 2023 budget. The city commission voted to accept the 2023 budget as previously approved andsubmitted, while maintaining adequate reserves.
Part of that discussion included holding or passing on the expected tax revenue to the Atchison Public Library. It was agreed, with the Atchison Public Library’s Board’s approval, that the city could enter into aMemorandum ofUnderstandingwith the libraryrelating to the Revenue Neutral Rate and the reimbursement to the city of property tax receipts in certain circumstances.
The staff recommended approval of Resolution No. 3349, authorizing the City Manager to sign the Memorandum of Understandingwith the Atchison Public Library.The Resolution No. 3349 was approved by the city commission.
Looking ahead is the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison. The event is hosted by the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 12PM CSTat 16701 286thRoad, Atchison, Kansas.
