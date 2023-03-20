Mayor Lisa Moody called the city commission meeting to order on Monday with the consent agenda being the first item.  

The Resolution No. 3349 authorizing the Atchison Public Library memorandum of understanding authorization for the city manager to sign. The city manager was also authorized to sign the Release of All Claims with Acuity Insurance in exchange for reimbursement of expenses totaling $108,959.27 for the 6 Street Viaduct repairs. The city staff will pay Midwest Injection, Inc. $83,800 for the removal of sludge from the wastewater treatment plant. Also, Resolution No. 3351 authorized a Special Event Permit for the sale and consumption of alcoholic liquor on Commercial Street between 8th and 9th Street in the city of Atchison on April 22, 2023 during the “Zumba Event”. Final consent item was the approval of a one-month contract extension, expiring April 30, 2023 with Justin Pregont, Pomeroy Development, LLC. All items were approved. 