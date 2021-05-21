The City of Atchison local government will be hosting a Citizens’ Academy beginning June 16th, 2021. The class will be held once a week for five weeks on Wednesday evenings at Atchison City Hall from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. The class dates are June 16th, June 23rd, June 30th, July 7th, July 14th, and a graduation ceremony held for participants who complete at least four of the five classes during the city commission meeting on Monday, July 19th.
The City’s administration and department leaders are excited to launch this program again after its hiatus in the summer of 2020 because of COVID-19. Atchison City Manager, Becky Berger, stated, “Citizens’ Academy is a great program for citizens to learn more about the inner workings of the City and how they themselves can participate. I am so glad we are providing this opportunity again.”
The Citizens’ Academy was developed to provide the public with an understanding of local government operations, programs, and services. This five-week program offers an overview of the City of Atchison's governmental structure, public safety, neighborhood and business services, public works, and utilities. Through informative presentations and hands-on experiences, participants will receive in-depth knowledge from government officials about their departments and functions. This program is free to participants and meals will be provided at every session.
Applications for Citizens’ Academy can be found at some local Atchison businesses and on the City of Atchison website. The program is open to all Atchison residents over 16 years of age to apply for. Applications can be submitted through mail at 515 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS 66002 or emailed to Juile Behler at julieb@cityofatchison.com. The deadline to apply is June 8th.
