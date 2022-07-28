There are many opinions and suggestions when it comes to weddings — what type of dress, shoes, the number of guests and so on. Another thing to consider is what to serve guests to toast the happy couple.
Finding a wine can take you on a world of discovery through places including France, Germany, Australia and the United States. Picking one doesn’t have to be that difficult if you’re using a wedding planner, but if you decide to make a choice on your own, there are some tips from the experts.
“Most of our customers that are picking wines for weddings like the white wines best, especially Moscato,” said Pam Andre of Hundley’s Liquor in Atchison, Kansas. “Cabernet Sauvignon is definitely the choice for the red wines.”
First, choosing your wine should come after the menu for dinner or reception is finalized. The rule of thumb is white wines go best with chicken and fish and reds go best with meats.
A caterer should be able to provide food and wine matching advice. Most caterers will have a long list of possible choices. It is best to taste the wines offered before settling on a particular one. If you are choosing the wine yourself, ask the personnel at the wine bar, cellar or store their opinion of both sweet and dry wines. Then do a taste test of each color in both the sweet and dry wines.
To satisfy attendees, the best way is to ask on the RSVP what type of wine the person would like: red, rose or white and sweet or dry. That will give you or the caterer a good idea of what percentage of wines to buy.
The bride and groom usually toast with champagne but drink wine with the dinner. If the reception is finger foods, let your caterer give you a choice of two wines from each color. It is also best to have a sweet and dry wine of each color.
Costs vary for each of the types of wines and champagne. For a sit-down meal, the cost usually is around 15% of your reception budget.
However, if you are buying the wine yourself, you might be able to save money. A caterer serving a $20 bottle will usually cost you about $40. If you buy the same $20 bottle, the caterer will charge a $15 corkage fee (which covers opening and pouring the wine). Thus, a $5 savings per bottle.
To determine the number of bottles to buy, a good rule of thumb is to allow for half a bottle of wine per person. If there is an open bar before and after dinner, double that number.
Generally, people drink more white wine than red or rose, especially in the summertime. Consider buying an extra case of the white wines that are chosen.
If you are buying wine and know which kind you want to purchase, look for deals. Most merchants will give a 10% price break on cases. If the price break is not offered, ask for it. If they refuse, try a different store.
Another way to save on purchases is to choose a wine that can be purchased in large bottles. You will save on corkage fees that could equal up to two smaller bottles.
Start buying your wines ahead of time and store them in a cellar.
