KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs came within a defensive stop in overtime of beating the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, the closest they’ve come to reaching the Super Bowl in nearly five decades.
Not surprisingly, expectations among fans are to take that next step.
They are among the Chiefs, too.
“Last year was a good moment for us,” linebacker Reggie Ragland said, “but we strive to get to win the AFC championship this year and go to the Super Bowl, so we have to keep working — keep getting better, keep being physical, keep being tough mentally. So far, we’re doing a good job of it.”
There are plenty of reasons to believe the Chiefs can finally wipe away all those years of mind-numbing disappointment, and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Len Dawson was under center.
Start with the guy who plays Dawson’s position.
Patrick Mahomes is coming off a record-setting debut as the starter, throwing for more than 5,000 yards with 50 touchdown passes and a mere 12 interceptions. But beyond the numbers, the young quarterback out of Texas Tech proved he could be a leader from the get-go, taking center stage in a locker room full of more experienced players and leading vocally and by example.
It helps when you’re voted All-Pro and the league’s MVP.
“We got a lot of experience last year. We played in a lot of big games. We won some, we lost some,” Mahomes said. “What you learn from those games, you see what you have to do to be a great football team. For us this year, it’s all about just taking that next step. It’s all about going out every single day and doing whatever it takes to find a way to win the game on Sunday.”
Mahomes has just about everyone in his supporting cast back this season, losing only wide receiver Chris Conley and getting second-round pick Mecole Hardman as a replacement.
In other words, Mahomes could very well surpass the eye-popping numbers he put up last season.
The question now is whether the other side of the ball can raise its level of performance.
After the Chiefs’ defense melted down in overtime against the Patriots, it took little time for coach Andy Reid to fire defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. Longtime stalwarts such as Justin Houston and Eric Berry were let go, and Steve Spagnuolo was brought in to overhaul the entire system.
The Chiefs now run a 4-3 set. They’ve added high-profile players such as Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu. And at least in their early preseason games, the returns have been promising.
“This is what I always preach to them: We are going to chase perfection but rely on relentlessness,” Spagnuolo said. “That’s been a motto and a theme for us. I’m hoping we’re adopting that as players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.