DONIPHAN COUNTY- Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) confirmed that the man injured Sunday, Sept. 22, during a fight at a party in Doniphan County has died from his injuries.
Jason W. Pantle, 42, of Cummings, died Saturday, Sept. 28, at the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was being treated for head injuries following the altercation.
Charges in the case are expected to be amended due to Pantle's death. Nothing further will be released at this time.
KBI agents arrested three Atchison men Sept. 25 and served several search warrants and arrest warrants connected to the case. Arrested were 44-year-old Scott A. Vandeloo, was arrested at 1712 Prairie View Rd. in Platte City, Mo. He was arrested for aggravated battery, and booked into the Platte County Jail.
Brian A. Spilman Jr.,22, was arrested for aggravated battery after surrendering at the intersection of Mineral Point Rd. and Monument Rd. in rural Doniphan County. Matthew C. Scherer, 30, was arrested for aggravated battery after he surrendered at the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office in Troy, Kan. Both Spilman and Scherer were booked into the Leavenworth County Jail.
Assisting in these arrests were the Atchison Police Department, the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Platte County Sheriff's Office. The Doniphan County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.