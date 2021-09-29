A 23-year-old wanted Atchison man is facing new charges after his arrest earlier in the week for illegal possession of a firearm and controlled substances and felony crimes listed in an outstanding acting warrant in connection with an Aug. 9 incident.
Ioannis A. Markou, remained in the Atchison County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 29, held on a $100,000 bond.
The most recent charges against Markou filed in Atchison County District Court after his arrest Sunday, Sept. 26 in the 300 block of North Fourth Street include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, interference with law enforcement and no drug tax stamp, all felony offenses. Markou is also facing the following misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, a second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Markou’s newest charges came to be about 11 p.m. after a police officer patrol in the downtown area observed a vehicle. The officer recognized Markou, a passenger in the vehicle. The officer knew an active warrant for Markou’s arrest was outstanding from a rollover accident that occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 800 block of South Sixth Street. The outstanding warrant relates to criminal possession of a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance and reckless driving.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson explained in a press release that the officer proceeded to stop the vehicle Sunday night near Third and Santa Fe streets where Markou bailed out from the vehicle and ran. Police officers managed to apprehend Markou a short distance away along the 300 block of North Fourth Street and determined he was in possession of the controlled substances and a handgun.
